Australian Industry Foundations Strengthen for Arafura Class Offshore Patrol Vessel

(Source: Australian Department of Defense; issued Dec 03, 2020)

The [Australian] Government is backing Australian industry through its up to $183 billion Naval Shipbuilding Plan, with the selection of a new Capability Life Cycle Manager for the Arafura Class Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPV).



Raytheon Australia has been selected to initially help support the transition into service for the OPV’s, while setting the foundations for through-life asset management.



The first two Arafura class vessels are currently under construction at Osborne in South Australia, while the remaining 10 vessels will be built at Henderson in Western Australia.



Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC said this was a significant step in the development of a dynamic local industry model to manage Navy’s continuous shipbuilding program.



“Today’s announcement is all about jobs and backing Australian industry as the economy continues to recover from COVID-19,” Minister Reynolds said.



“Capability Life Cycle Managers will drive and maximise opportunities for Australian workforce and Australian industry in the delivery of services under the new contract, making domestic sourcing recommendations and promoting Australian industry development.



“As the Capability Life Cycle Manager for OPV, Raytheon Australia will work hand in hand with the Henderson-based OPV Systems Program Office and the shipbuilding team, ship designer and a network of Regional Maintenance Providers at OPV homeports to deliver an effective transition into service and through life support arrangements.



“Delivering upon the Australian Government’s recently announced $1.5 billion Modern Manufacturing Strategy this is just another demonstration of the Morrison Government building depth and resilience in our national supply chain.”



Minister for Defence Industry Melissa Price said Australian businesses in Cairns and Darwin would substantially benefit from the Morrison Government’s investment in the years ahead.



“Cairns and Darwin are booming defence industry hubs and will play a critical role in the maintenance of these vessels that will keep Australia’s borders safe,” Minister Price said.



“This program will deliver new opportunities for Australian businesses across the north of Australia, creating Aussie jobs and delivering investment in local economies.



“The Morrison Government will continue to back Aussie businesses that deliver essential capability for our men and women in uniform.”



