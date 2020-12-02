New £2.6M Maintenance Contract for RAF C-17 Fleet

(Source: Royal Air Force; issued Dec 02, 2020)

Defence Equipment & Support has signed a £2.6M maintenance contract for the Royal Air Force's fleet of C-17A Globemaster aircraft which will create 25 industry jobs at RAF Brize Norton.



Delivered three months early, the contract for increasing maintenance support will help improve the overall availability of the RAF fleet of eight Globemasters. These long range, heavy-lift strategic transport aircraft can operate close to potential area of operations for combat, peacekeeping and humanitarian missions worldwide.



Boeing already provides in-country support to the RAF's Globemaster aircraft, which includes assisting 99 Squadron, preventative maintenance and local periodic maintenance carried out in the UK. This is in addition to more extensive maintenance which is undertaken around once every five years at Boeing in San Antonio, Texas, USA.



"This new contract creates 25 skilled jobs and ensures the UK's C-17 aircraft will continue to be maintained by highly experienced technicians. This is great news for the prosperity of RAF Brize Norton and the surrounding Oxfordshire area. It is also a great example of how we work closely with industry to deliver specialised support to our customer, the RAF, while creating valuable job opportunities.



"A C-17 Availability Report recently concluded that additional contractor support was required, so I am delighted we are now meeting the enduring needs of our customer with this arrangement," said Darren Astall, DE&S C-17 Delivery Team Leader.



