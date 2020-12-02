Sukhoi Has Completed A Long-Term Contact for the Production of Su-34 for the Ministry of Defense

(Source: United Aircraft Corporation; issued Dec 02, 2020)

United Aircraft Corporation’s Novosibirsk Aviation Plant has completed Su-34 production on the current contract, but UAC says production of Su-34 “versions with enhanced combat capabilities” will provide the plant with a stable workload. (UAC photo)

The Sukhoi company (part of PJSC UAC of the State Corporation Rostec) has completed the implementation of another long-term contract for the supply of a batch of Su-34 fighter-bombers to the Russian Ministry of Defense. At the Novosibirsk Aviation Plant V.P. Chkalov (NAZ named after V.P. Chkalov) - a branch of PJSC "Company Sukhoi "manufactured and tested the final machine of the final batch.



“We have manufactured about a hundred vehicles of this type in the interests of the military department under a long-term contract,” said Yuri Slyusar, General Director of PJSC UAC, General Director of Sukhoi Company. “This year has become important for us in terms of ensuring the state defense order. We have completed the fulfillment of our obligations to the Ministry of Defense under large long-term contracts for the supply of new modern aviation equipment.



“At the same time, we started to implement new contracts signed within the framework of the Army Forum, which allowed us to load our enterprises and provide work for our employees in several regions of the country. "



The Novosibirsk plant of the Sukhoi Company today is one of the largest aircraft building enterprises in the UAC circuit. The production of Su-34 aircraft and its versions with enhanced combat capabilities provides the plant with a stable load for the future.



The Su-34 aircraft has high flight performance, combat effectiveness and maneuverability. The design and ergonomics of its cockpit makes it possible to make long flights. The Su-34 aircraft is designed to destroy ground, air and surface targets at any time of the day and in any meteorological conditions.



The main features of the Su-34 are increased combat survivability, being equipped with an in-flight refueling system, and an improved weapon control system.



-ends-



