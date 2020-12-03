Russian Aerospace Forces Successfully Launches "Soyuz-2" Rocket Carrier from Plesetsk Cosmodrome

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Dec 03, 2020)

On Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 04:14, a "Soyuz-2" medium-class launch vehicle with a block of spacecraft of the "Gonets-M" low-orbit commercial satellite communication system and the "ERA-1" nanoscale service platform developed for the Russian Defence Ministry, designed for testing advanced micro-devices and orientation and astrogation microsystems, was launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk region by the combat crew of the Aerospace Forces (VKS).



All pre-launch operations and the launch of the Soyuz-2 rocket were carried out in normal mode. The ground-based automated control system of VKS monitored the launch and flight of the launch vehicle.



Two minutes after launch, the "Soyuz-2" launch vehicle was escorted by ground-based means from the Titov main test space center of the Space Forces VKS.



At the estimated time, the "Fregat" upper stage normally separated from the third stage of the "Soyuz-2" launch vehicle and two hours later successfully put the spacecraft into the calculated orbit.



After being launched into orbit, the Russian Defence Ministry spacecraft was assigned the serial number "Kosmos-2548", and the "Gonets-M" satellites were transferred to the control of the customer, who will control them during the orbital flight.



Specialists of the Titov main test space center conducted operations to remove the "Fregat" upper stage from orbit.



Officers of the space control center of the Space Forces of the VKS entered information about space vehicles launched into orbit into the Main catalog of space objects of the Russian space control system, and began analyzing and processing information about new space objects for acceptance by ground-based means of the Main space situation intelligence center of the Space Forces of the VKS.



-ends-



