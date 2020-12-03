In-Depth Materiel Cooperation with Finland

(Source: Swedish Armed Materiel Agency; FMV; issued Dec 03, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Today, the Government decided to authorize the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration to negotiate and enter into international agreements with the competent authority in Finland within the framework of Nordic Defense Co-operation (Nordefco) and Swedish-Finnish Defense Co-operation (FISE) regarding joint procurement of materiel and supplies and related services. to this material.



For FMV, which has submitted this to the Government, the Government's authorization is an important step in creating the conditions for in-depth bilateral co-operation with Finland in the field of defense materiel and an important tool for streamlining Swedish materiel supply in certain areas.



“Sweden's defense cooperation with Finland is already today the most far-reaching. Therefore, it is gratifying that the government has authorized the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration to negotiate and conclude international agreements with Finland regarding joint procurement of materiel, supplies and services,” says Director General Göran Mårtensson.



FMV procures, develops and delivers materiel and services to the Swedish Armed Forces. In order for the authority to be able to meet the Swedish defense's needs in peace, crisis and war, FMV considers that international materiel collaborations are important for the authority to be able to carry out its mission in order to contribute to defending Sweden.



A concrete effect of the authorization is that already on Friday, Chief of Army Equipment at FMV, Brigadier General Mikael Frisell, together with the Army Chief, Major General Karl Engelbrektson, will hold a meeting in Finland at the Finnish Army Staff, to discuss possible areas of cooperation in the field.



“The authorization is an important step in creating conditions for in-depth bilateral cooperation with Finland in the field of defense materiel and an important tool for streamlining the Swedish materiel supply in certain areas,” says Mikael Frisell, head of army materiel at FMV.



Sweden and Finland have intensified their co-operation in the field of defense in recent years. The operational cooperation between the countries, which includes joint operational planning aimed at enabling joint operational action in peace, crisis and war, is a central objective of the cooperation. The extensive operational cooperation in turn generates the need for extensive defense equipment cooperation.



Within the framework of Nordefco and FISE, the states have discussed, among other things, procurement plans, information exchanges and other opportunities for defense equipment cooperation. Implementation of joint procurement between the states regarding materiel and supplies as well as services related to this materiel has been identified as a key area for deepening cooperation in the field of defense.



“The benefits of joint procurement between states are several. Financial benefits can be achieved through a larger volume when procuring, but also in connection with, for example, maintenance or later further development. Operational gains can be obtained by the states being able to use each other's equipment, also called “X-use”, for example in connection with joint exercises, which increases the defense's capability and interoperability,” says Göran Mårtensson.



