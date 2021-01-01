Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec. 3, 2020)

-- Bechtel Plant Machinery Inc., Monroeville, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $662,216,798 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-19-C-2115 for naval nuclear propulsion components.

Work will be performed in Monroeville, Pennsylvania (74%); and Schenectady, New York (26%).

Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $662,216,798 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

No completion date or additional information is provided on Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program contracts.

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity. (Awarded Nov. 30, 2020)





-- Bechtel Plant Machinery Inc., Monroeville, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $482,417,574 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-16-C-2106 for naval nuclear propulsion components.

Work will be performed in Monroeville, Pennsylvania (66%); and Schenectady, New York (34%).

Fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $482,417,574 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

No completion date or additional information is provided on Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program contracts.

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity. (Awarded Nov. 30, 2020)



-ends-



