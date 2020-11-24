Talios Pod Deployed Overseas for First Time

(Source: French Air Force; issued Dec. 03, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

A French Air Force Rafale carrying the latest Talios pod, which has been deployed for the first time on a foreign operation. (French AF photo)

On Tuesday, November 24, 2020, an A400M landed on the runway of the advanced Air Base (BAP) in the Levant. As soon as the engines were shut down, the ground attendants were busy around the aircraft on their vehicles while the flight engineer on board the aircraft opened the door and ramp.



The huge hold of the aircraft then revealed two containers. Each contained a new Targeting Long-range Identification Optronic System (TALIOS) pod.



This is a new, multipurpose electro-optical pod manufactured by French equipment manufacturer Thalès. A next-generation laser designation pod derived from the Damocles pod, it is equipped for laser target designation, bomb damage assessment at long ranges and effective target recognition by day and night. It not only detects and identifies targets on the ground and in flight, but also delivers weapons with great precision.



Deployed for the first time on operations, it was immediately transported to the combat aircraft detachment where the mechanics took over this new equipment.



The next morning, at dawn, two fighters took off to perform the first test flight of the reconnaissance pod. For several hours they tested the new pod during missions which consisted of intelligence gathering, research, identification, monitoring and designation of targets on the ground for the Rafale weapons. To do this, it also benefits from the precision of its geolocation, a modern and enhanced man-machine interface and an integrated Remotely Operated Video Enhanced Receiver (ROVER) capability, allowing real-time image exchange with ground troops.





Launched on September 19, 2014, Operation CHAMMAL represents the French component of the international operation INHERENT RESOLVE (OIR) bringing together 80 countries and organizations. In coordination with the Iraqi government and the allies of France present in the area, Operation CHAMMAL provides military support to local forces engaged in the fight against Daesh on their territory. The International Coalition is constantly adapting its device to the Levant and France is continuing its efforts in the region, because the fight against terrorism continues. Operation CHAMMAL is now focused on its "support" pillar and has 600 soldiers working within OIR headquarters or on air and sea deployments.



