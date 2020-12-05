Multi-Functional Robotic Complex "Uran-6" Was Used for the First Time By Russian Sappers During Mine Clearance in Nagorno-Karabakh

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Dec 05, 2020)

Russian Army sappers have used the "Uran-6" multi-mission demining robot for the first time in Nagorno-Karabakh, where it was used to clear an area of about 8 hectares of unexploded ordnance and explosives in the settlement of Khojaly. (Russian MoD photo)

Military personnel of the International Mine Action Center of the Russian Defence Ministry continue to work on engineering reconnaissance and mine clearance in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Nagorno-Karabakh.



For the first time, the "Uran-6" multi-functional robotic complex was used to clear the area of unexploded ordnance and explosive objects. It was used to survey about 8 hectares of land in the area of the settlement of Khojaly.



The use of remote-controlled robotic systems allows to increase the area of cleared territories, ensuring the safety of personnel during mine clearance. The operator can control the complex at a distance of up to 800 meters (the device has 4 high-definition video cameras that provide a circular view). During the operation of the "Uran-6" complex, ammunition located in the ground is neutralized as a result of triggering or physical destruction.



In accordance with the agreements specified in the joint statement of the President of the Russian Federation, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, a complete cease-fire and all military operations in Nagorno-Karabakh were declared from 00: 00 Moscow time on November 10 this year.



The Russian peacekeepers provide the security of the return of the citizens to their places of permanent residence, the humanitarian aid, the restoration of civil infrastructure facilities.



With the assistance of Russian peacekeepers, the restoration of vital engineering communications continues in the areas affected by the war. Over the past day, four poles and 1,600 m of power lines, 1 km of gas pipeline, 2,200 m of communication lines and two transformer substations were restored.



(ends)





