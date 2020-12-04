Australia – 155mm Ammunition and Accessories

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Dec 04, 2020)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Australia of 155mm Ammunition and Accessories, and related equipment, for an estimated cost of $132.2 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Australia has requested to buy M825A1 155mm White Phosphorous projectile munitions, M782 Multi-Option Fuze for Artillery, M762A1 electronic-timed fuzes, M231 and M232A2 propelling charges, percussion primers, technical publications and books, technical data for operational maintenance, technical assistance and services, and other related elements of logistics and program support. The total estimated program cost is $132.2 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States. Australia is one of our most important allies in the Western Pacific. The strategic location of this political and economic power contributes significantly to ensuring peace and economic stability in the region.



This purchase will enable effective training and extend the Australian Defence Force’s (ADF) capability to conduct combined operations. The ADF already has these rounds in service, and is trained and equipped to use them. Australia will not have any difficulty absorbing these weapons into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor will be determined at a later date. The material could potentially be sourced from a combination of DoD stocks and new procurement. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of U.S. Government or contractor representatives to Australia.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law. The description and dollar value is for the highest estimated quantity and dollar value based on initial requirements. Actual dollar value will be lower depending on final requirements, budget authority, and signed sales agreement(s), if and when concluded.



-ends-



