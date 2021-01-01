Team Tempest Strengthens Relationship across UK Industry

(Source: UK Aerospace, Defence, Security industries; issued Dec. 3, 2020)

The RAF Rapid Capabilities Office and core Team Tempest Industry Partners (BAE Systems, Rolls Royce, Leonardo and MBDA) hosted a virtual briefing session to provide a detailed understanding of the work ongoing across the Tempest endeavour and the wider UK Combat Air Sector. Participation at the event also included Tempest partners Thales and Spirit AeroSystems, both who have major bases in Northern Ireland.



Delegates heard from Air Chief Marshal Sir Michael Wigston and other RAF senior leaders who highlighted how Team Tempest is taking a revolutionary approach to partnership, engaging with a wide range of leading companies, SMEs and academia to bring leading innovators into the endeavour and ensure the UK remains at the leading edge of Combat Air systems development. The RAF Capability leadership team highlighted updates in emerging strategy and identified examples of innovation and future opportunities.



Key members from the Team Tempest industry partner community also provided attendees with updates on the programme and explained how Tempest is working in radical ways to develop world-leading capability, with a focus on affordability and efficiency.



Earlier this year, Team Tempest announced a further seven companies have signed collaborative agreements to work on some of the game-changing technologies being developed across the partnership. The agreements demonstrated how Team Tempest is transforming traditional relationships with partners and widening the endeavour to bring in the very best of UK capability and expertise from both inside and outside of defence. There are currently more than 600 organisations delivering across Tempest, including SMEs and academia.



The Team Tempest programme plans to continue engaging across the UK, commencing with this event in Northern Ireland, building relationships across the nation which aim to deliver national economic prosperity benefits and contribute to national productivity, providing follow on benefits for wider Defence and other sectors in the UK economy.



The event was coordinated with the assistance of the aerospace, defence, security and space trade body ADS.



