Sukhoi Supplies Russian Ministry of Defense with Su-35S Fighter Jets

(Source: Rostec; issued Dec 04, 2020)

The Sukhoi Company of United Aircraft Corporation has handed over to the Russian Ministry of Defense three Su-35S multipurpose fighters of the 4++ generation. The aircraft were built at the Komsomolsk-on-Amur aircraft plant named after Yuri Gagarin, a branch of the Sukhoi company, and were sent to permanent airfields of the Russian Air Force.



"We have completed the implementation of the next long-term contract for 50 Su-35S to the Ministry of Defense. Komsomolsk-on-Amur aircraft plant is one of the most modern industrial sites in the United Aircraft Corporation, which has invested in the development and modernization of production capacities. This allows us to fulfill our obligations to customers in full and on time. The plant continues to execute state defense orders and is well prepared for future development", said General Director of United Aircraft Corporation and General Director of Sukhoi Yuri Slusar.



As a reminder, within the framework of the Army-2020 forum, United Aircraft Corporation signed a number of long-term contracts for the supply of the latest aviation equipment for the Russian Ministry of Defense, including Su-35S fighters.



The Su-35S has an extensive range of possibilities over land and water. This aircraft and its associated technologies are distinguished by high maneuverability, a wide range of weapons and "intelligent" crew support.



