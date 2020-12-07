Northrop Grumman to Sell Federal IT and Mission Support Business to Veritas Capital for $3.4 Billion

(Source: Northrop Grumman Corporation; issued Dec 07, 2020)

FALLS CHURCH, Va. --– Northrop Grumman Corporation and Veritas Capital, today announced that Peraton, an affiliate of Veritas, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Northrop Grumman’s federal IT and mission support services business for $3.4 billion in cash. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.



In 2020, this Northrop Grumman business, in aggregate, is expected to generate approximately $2.3 billion in revenue.



“This divesture allows us to drive value and reflects our strategy of focus on growing core businesses where technology and innovation are the key differentiators,” said Kathy Warden, chairman, chief executive officer and president, Northrop Grumman. “We expect to create compelling value to our shareholders through this transaction and execution of our capital allocation strategy.”



Northrop Grumman expects to use the sale proceeds primarily for share repurchases, to offset dilution from the transaction, and for debt retirement.



On closing, Veritas expects to combine the Northrop Grumman business with Peraton, a Veritas portfolio company that provides mission critical technology solutions to government customers.





