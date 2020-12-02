Fight Against Insurgency Receives Boost As NAF Takes Delivery Another Mi-171E Helicopter

(Source: Nigerian Air Force; issued Dec. 02, 2020)

The second of two Mil Mi-171E helicopters bought from Serbia is unloaded from an Il-76 transport aircraft at the Nigerian Air Force base Makurdi. (NAF photo)

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) today, 2 December 2020, took delivery of a second Mi-171E Helicopter acquired by the Federal Government from Serbia.



The Ilyushin 76 strategic airlifter aircraft that brought the brand-new helicopter touched down at NAF Base Makurdi at exactly 3.15pm today.



The Air Officer Commanding Tactical Air Command (AOC TAC), Air Vice Marshal Olusegun Philip, received the new aircraft on behalf of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.



A combined team of NAF personnel and technical support staff from the equipment vendor were also on hand to assist in offloading the new aircraft, some parts of which came in crates. In addition, officials of the Nigeria Customs Service and the Nigeria Immigration Service were present to ensure necessary documentation.



The new aircraft is the second of 2 Mi-171E helicopters procured by the current Federal Government Administration and brings to 23 the total number of brand-new aircraft acquired since 2015.



The new aircraft will undoubtedly boost NAF's contributions in the fight against insurgency, armed banditry and other criminal activities in the country. The newly-received aircraft will now be assembled in Makurdi by a team from the equipment vendor, assisted by NAF technicians, prior to test-flying and formal induction into the NAF.



-ends-



