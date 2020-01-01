Ministry of Defence Decided on Strategic Partnership Agreement Between Defence Forces and Millog Oy

(Source: Finland Ministry of Defence; issued Dec. 08, 2020)

Minister of Defence Antti Kaikkonen has authorised the Defence Forces Logistics Command to sign a pricing update for the strategic Partnership Agreement with Millog Oy for 2021-2028. The Partnership Agreement is in force until further notice.



Millog Oy and the Defence Forces are in a strategic partnership and, since 2009, Millog Oy has provided services in maintenance, expertise, logistics and capability building. The Partnership Agreement between the Defence Forces and Millog Oy will create a comprehensive overall services solution which applies to all readiness conditions covered by the partnership.



Strategic partnership is an internal element in comprehensive defence and the services provided by Millog Oy are part of the Defence Forces' logistics system.



The extensive contract period enables long-term cooperation, cost-efficient operating, and developing readiness between the Defence Forces, Millog Oy and its subcontractors. This has an economy stabilising effect for its part.



The total value of the services during the pricing period 2021-2028 will be approximately EUR 1.4 to 1.6 billion. The domestic employment effect of the contract will be about 10,000 to 11,000 person-years.



-ends-



