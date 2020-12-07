Ukrainian Enterprises Put the Lives of American and Afghan Soldiers at Lethality Risk

(Source: Russian Helicopters; issued Dec 07, 2020)

Russian Helicopters Holding Company considers it necessary to warn that Ukrainian aircraft repair enterprises are carrying out illegitimate overhaul of Mi-17V-5 Helicopters and thereby endangers the lives of the American and Afghan soldiers that are operating these helicopters.



According to the received information about the arrival of two Mi-17V-5 Helicopters of the Afghan Air Force at the Ukrainian aircraft repair enterprises «Motor Sich» (Zaporozhye) and «Aviakon» (Konotop) for performing illegitimate overhaul, Russian Helicopters Holding Company disclaims all responsibility for further safe operation of mentioned helicopters, and has every reason to deny services related to maintenance of these helicopters.



The overhaul of these helicopters will be carried out at the enterprises that have not mastered the overhaul of this type of helicopter in the prescribed manner, as no actualized repair and design documentation for the Mi-17V-5 military transport helicopter, spare parts or repair group sets were delivered to these aircraft repair companies.



This overhaul must be considered as illegitimate since it will be performed without the participation and control of the Developer (The National helicopter center Мil & Kamov) and the Manufacturer (Kazan Helicopters JSC) of this type of helicopter.



Russian Helicopters Holding Company will notify all interested Russian and foreign organizations and authorities about the inclusion of Ukrainian companies in the list of aircraft repair enterprises carrying out illegal overhaul of Russian-made helicopters.



