German Government Approves Export of 15 Gepard SP Guns to Qatar

(Source: Defense-Aerospace.com; posted Dec. 8, 2020)

PARIS --- Germany’s Federal Security Council issued a final export license for the sale of 15 Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns to Qatar at its last meeting, Der Spiegel reported Dec. 7 citing a government briefing to the Bundestag which it has obtained. The vehicles are made by the Munich arms company Krauss-Maffei Wegmann.



According to the government document, the deal is valued at 31.4 million euros. In addition to the vehicles, Qatar will receive four 30mm automatic cannons, 30 barrels and other spare parts, as well as 16,000 rounds of ammunition. The license, issued by the Federal Ministry of Economics, is one of the largest awarded this year for the Gulf region.



Qatar is planning to use the Gepard SP AA guns to secure the football World Cup in 2022, where terrorist drone attacks are feared, Der Spiegel reported.



In the past, the German government has repeatedly issued extensive arms export permits to Qatar, including a delivery of 62 Leopard 2 tanks in 2013. The last tranche of this billion-dollar deal was delivered in 2017.



