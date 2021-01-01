Royal Navy's Newest Aircraft Carrier HMS Prince of Wales Is Stranded (excerpt)

(Source: MSN News; posted Dec. 7, 2020)

Britain's newest aircraft carrier will be stranded in Portsmouth until May next year after a second flood wrecked the vessel's vital electrical systems.HMS Prince of Wales has been banned from setting sail from its home port on safety grounds after thousands of gallons of sea water poured into the vessel's engine room for more than 24 hours this week and damaged the electrics.It comes just months after the £3.1billion state-of-the-art ship, which was due to depart for the U.S. to carry out tests with the F-35 stealth jets this year, was flooded to the depth of 3ft after a water leak in the engine room in May.Engineers are now assessing miles of cables inside the vessel after the incident left the aircraft carrier's electrical cabinets submerged underwater.The leak has been isolated and contained and an investigation has now been launched.A source told The Sun: 'It's embarrassing. The America trip took years of planning and we've had to say we can't come.'It will take months to repair the damage. Costs will run to millions.' (end of excerpt)-ends-