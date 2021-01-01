Taiwan’s F-16 Upgrades Behind Schedule

(Source: Radio Taiwan International; posted Dec. 07, 2020)

By Leslie Liao

Taiwan's program to upgrade its fleet of F-16A/Bs into F-16Vs is currently running behind schedule



Taiwan’s defense ministry says a program to upgrade Taiwan’s F-16 fighter jets is running behind schedule. That came during a defense report at the legislature. Under the program, Taiwan will upgrade 142 F-16 fighter jets to F-16Vs.



The defense ministry says that even though the program is currently operating behind schedule, the upgrades will still be completed by the target year 2023.



Taiwan’s Air Force Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Huang Chih-wei says that right now, the contractor in charge of the project can complete about three upgrades a month. The defense ministry expects 35 upgrades to be completed next year, another 35 in 2022, and 32 in 2023.



The defense ministry says it’s strictly monitoring the program to make sure everything can be completed on time.



