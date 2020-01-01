The Month In Review: November 2020

Airbus’ 2020 gross orders totalled 381 aircraft by 30th November, with net orders of 297. The company registered no new orders during November 2020.



Airbus delivered a total of 64 aircraft in November to 31 customers. These included the first A320neo to Sky Express. Total number of deliveries for 2020 stands at 477 deliveries to 80 customers.



Airbus’ backlog of aircraft remaining to be delivered as of 30th November stood at 7,302 comprising 494 A220s, 5,956 A320 Family aircraft (including 5,904 neo Family), 312 A330s (including 279 A330neo Family), 532 A350 XWBs and eight A380.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: The above figures show that a single product line, the A320neo, accounts for 81% of the Airbus backlog, with the other four product lines sharing the remaining 19%.

This shows that, while the A380 and A350 have been touted for their technical innovations, the decision to re-engine the A320 family is what really underscores the company’s success.)



