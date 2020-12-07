Russia’s Latest Reconnaissance / Attack Drone Undergoing Operational Evaluation

(Source: TASS; published Dec 07, 2020)

MOSCOW --- The Korsar reconnaissance and strike drone developed by the Rybinsk-based Luch Design Bureau (part of Vega Company of Ruselectronics Group within the state tech corporation Rostec) is undergoing operational evaluation, Rostec Chief Sergei Chemezov told a briefing on Monday.



"If we speak again about developing medium-class drones, we can also recollect the Korsar unmanned aerial vehicle that can carry armament. It was already demonstrated at the Victory Parade and at the Army exhibition. Several prototypes exist that are flying and undergoing operational evaluation," Chemezov said.



Responding to a question about the deliveries of Korsar drones to the troops, the Rostec chief said it was up to the Defense Ministry to make a decision. "As soon as an order is placed, serial production of Korsar drones will begin," he specified.



The Korsar has an operating range of up to 900 km and a data transmission radius of 100 km, which can be increased further, if several vehicles are engaged in retransmission.



The Korsar drone was demonstrated to the public during night rehearsals of the Victory Parade in Moscow in 2018. In May that year, Rostec said the Korsar would be upgraded to increase its radius of operation and outfit it with electronic warfare systems.



The Korsar is designated to reconnoiter the terrain, carry out patrol and observation flights and conduct aerial surveys. The drone outfitted with a piston engine driving a pushing propeller can develop a speed of up to 150 km/h. It weighs 200 kg, has a wingspan of 6.5 m and a fuselage length of 4.2 m.



