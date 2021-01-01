Saab to Equip Bulgarian Navy’s New Patrol Vessels

(Source: Saab; issued Dec. 8, 2020)

Saab has signed a contract with the German shipbuilding company Lürssen and received an order to provide and integrate the combat system for the Bulgarian Navy’s new Multipurpose Modular Patrol Vessels, MMPV.



Lürssen is the prime contractor to the Bulgarian Ministry of Defence, and will build the two new patrol vessels at the Bulgarian shipyard MTG Dolphin JSC. The vessels are scheduled to be delivered to the end customer between 2025 and 2026.



“We are proud to continue our successful cooperation with Lürssen. We look forward to contributing to strengthen Bulgaria’s defence and national security for years to come with our proven technology and solid naval combat system expertise”, says Anders Carp, deputy CEO of Saab and head of business area Surveillance.



Saab will carry out the work at its premises in Sweden, Denmark, Australia and South Africa.





