Arianespace to Orbit on a Vega C Launcher the CO3D Constellation, Jointly Developed by CNES and Airbus

(Source: Arianespace; issued Dec 07, 2020)

Arianespace has signed a contract with Airbus to launch four new-generation optical observation satellites of the CO3D (Composante Optique 3D) constellation, to be orbited using the Vega C launcher.



Arianespace Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Israël and Philippe Pham, Senior Vice President – Head of Earth Observation, Navigation and Science at Airbus, announced today that the two companies have signed the launch contract for the CO3D constellation of Earth observation mini-satellites, developed with the French CNES space agency.



Weighing approximately 300 kg. each, these satellites will be launched together as co-passengers on a single flight and deployed into polar orbit at an altitude of 500 km. The mission is scheduled for 2023 from the Guiana Space Center, Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, using a Vega C launch vehicle.



The CO3D constellation comprises four identical satellites, built on a highly innovative all-electric platform developed by Airbus. As a result of the CNES and Airbus partnership, CO3D will deliver stereoscopic images of the Earth at a resolution of 50 cm, with a high revisit rate. This data will be fed into an Airbus digital processing system, which will integrate advanced algorithms from CNES to quickly produce ultra-precise 3D maps of our planet’s surface.



Following the signature of this contract, Stéphane Israël said: “With several months to go before the first Vega C launch, this new-generation European light-lift launcher has reaffirmed its ability to meet users’ innovative needs in low orbit, especially with the ability to carry multiple payloads – benefitting from the improved performance. For Arianespace, this is a further sign of the renewed confidence in the Vega system by our long-time partners of Airbus and CNES.”



Vega is the new-generation, highly versatile member of Arianespace’s launcher family, alongside the heavy-lift Ariane 5 and medium-lift Soyuz, deployed from the Guiana Space Center. Vega is a European Space Agency (ESA) program, with Colleferro, Italy-based Avio as the industrial prime contractor.



The performance and versatility of Vega allows Arianespace to provide the best possible launch solutions in low earth orbit for small- and medium-size payloads, spanning a wide range of applications (Earth observation, science, education, defense).



With Vega C, Arianespace will offer increased performance and volume under the payload fairing for its passengers. The inaugural launch of Vega C is scheduled for 2021.





Arianespace uses space to make life better on Earth by providing launch services for all types of satellites into all orbits. It has orbited more than 700 satellites since 1980, using its family of three launchers, Ariane, Soyuz and Vega, from launch sites in French Guiana (South America) and Baikonur, Kazakhstan. Arianespace is headquartered in Evry, near Paris, and has a technical facility at the Guiana Space Center, Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, plus local offices in Washington, D.C., Tokyo and Singapore. Arianespace is a subsidiary of ArianeGroup, which holds 74% of its share capital, with the balance held by 15 other shareholders from the European launcher industry.



-ends-



