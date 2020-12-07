First Serial-Produced Su-57 Fighter to be Delivered by Year’s End

(Source: TASS; issued Dec 07, 2020)

Sukhoi is to deliver the first production Su-57 fighter to the Russian defense ministry before the end of the year, Tass reported quoting industry officials, while the first Su-57 powered by a new, second-stage engine will follow in 2022. (UAC photo)

MOSCOW --- The first serial-produced Su-57 fighter with the operational first-stage engine will be delivered to the Defense Ministry of the Russian Federation before the end of the year, chief executive of the state-run Rostec corporation Sergei Chemezov told journalists.



"In the near future, literally before the end of the year, we should deliver a serial-produced aircraft with the first-stage engine. It complies with all of the characteristics required of the fifth-generation aircraft," he said.



He also specified that all works on the Su-57 are conducted according to the schedule. "We have already delivered 10 aircraft as a trial batch, they functioned successfully. Now the implementation of a state contract on the delivery of 76 aircraft is underway," the Rostec CEO said.



The Su-57 is a fifth-generation multirole fighter designed to destroy all types of air, ground and naval targets. The Su-57 fighter jet features stealth technology with the broad use of composite materials, is capable of developing supersonic cruising speed and is furnished with the most advanced onboard radio-electronic equipment, including a powerful onboard computer (the so-called electronic second pilot), the radar system spread across its body and some other innovations, in particular, armament placed inside its fuselage.



