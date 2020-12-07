Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO) – Field Information Communications System (FICS)

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Dec 07, 2020)

WASHINGTON ---- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO) of a Field Information Communications System (FICS) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $280 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



TECRO has requested to buy a Field Information Communications System (FICS), consisting of:

-- one hundred fifty-four (154) Communications Nodes (CN) with S-788 Type III shelter;

-- twenty-four (24) Communication Relays with S-788 Type III shelter;

-- eight (8) Network Management Systems (NMS) with S-788 Type III shelter;

-- Basic Issue Items (BII); program management support;

-- verification testing;

-- system technical support;

-- transportation;

-- spare and repair parts;

-- communication support equipment;

-- communication equipment integration;

-- tools and test equipment;

-- personnel training and training equipment;

-- initial repair and return program;

-- Additional Authorized List (AAL);

-- technical manuals;

-- Quality Assurance Team (QAT);

-- U.S. Government and contractor engineering;

-- technical and logistics support services;

-- contractor-provided training;

-- Field Service Representatives (FSR); and

-- other related elements of logistics and program support.



The total estimated program cost is $280 million.



This proposed sale is consistent with U.S. law and policy as expressed in Public Law 96-8.



This proposed sale serves U.S. national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient’s continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability. The proposed sale will help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, economic and progress in the region.



This proposed sale is designed to provide mobile and secure communications. It will contribute to the recipient's goal to modernize its military communication’s capability in support of their mission and operational needs. The recipient will have no difficulty absorbing these systems into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor is currently unknown due to a pending open competition for selection. The purchaser typically requests offsets. Any offset agreement will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor(s).



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the permanent assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to the recipient. Contractor representative and U.S. Government support teams may be required to travel to the country on a temporary basis.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law. The description and dollar value is for the highest estimated quantity and dollar value based on initial requirements. Actual dollar value will be lower depending on final requirements, budget authority, and signed sales agreement(s), if and when concluded.



-ends-



