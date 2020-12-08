The Patriot Project Is Entering A New Phase

(Source: Swedish Defence Matériel Agency, FMV; issued Dec 08, 2020)

Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

FMV has now received the first deliveries to Sweden's new air defense system. Tools and test equipment are in place for batch packing, power plants and vehicles are next in line.



After months of preparations, such as basic training and procurement work for, among other things, vehicles and maintenance concepts, the first components of the Air Defense System 103, Patriot, are beginning to arrive.



“These are tools and test equipment that have come from the USA and are to be packed in batches in different containers. This equipment will be used in connection with the verification work of the first Swedish fire unit, which will be carried out next year. Before we have more containers manufactured for the Armed Forces, the ones we have must be evaluated,” said Christer Mellgren, FMV Project Manager for Air Defense System 103.



These are tools and test equipment that have come from the USA and that are to be batch packed in different containers. This equipment will be used in connection with the verification work of the first Swedish fire unit, which will be carried out next year. Before we have more containers manufactured for the Armed Forces, the ones we have must be evaluated.



In addition to the handover of tools and test equipment that has taken place, representatives from the US Army have been in Halmstad to prepare the technical verification. They stated that the conditions for the tests they are to perform are very good, and do not anticipate any problems with the tests next year.



“The technical verification will be more extensive than usual due to Sweden being the first country to receive the latest software configuration,” says Christer Mellgren.



In the spring of 2021, FMV will bring home both heavy vehicles and powerful power plants that are part of the system.



“Within the project, we plan for future deliveries of the American components at the same time as there is a lot of logistics work around deliveries of the parts that we procure ourselves. When the components we buy from a supplier other than the USA are here, we will also do integration checks against the American system units,” says Christer Mellgren.



-ends-



