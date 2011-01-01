The [Australian] Government is continuing to back Australian industry through the global F-35 Program, with more than 50 Australian companies sharing in $2.7 billion in contracts.
The Program is delivering the fifth-generation Joint Strike Fighter to the Royal Australian Air Force, providing a major boost to Australia’s air combat capability.
Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC said the Program demonstrates the Morrison Government’s commitment to backing Australian industry and supporting Australian jobs.
“The F-35s are the most advanced, multi-role stealth fighter in the world which will deliver next generation capability benefits for our Air Force,” Minister Reynolds said.
“Australian companies have already shared in $2.7 billion in contracts for this Program. This is a testament to this Government’s commitment to maximising opportunities for Australian industry.
“It was only in February 2018 that these companies achieved their first $1 billion contract milestone.
“Australia’s early involvement in the F-35 Program offered local industry outstanding opportunities to participate in the Program from the outset, which has led to this incredible achievement earlier than anticipated.
“I thank Prime Contractors, Lockheed Martin and Pratt & Whitney, for their commitment to providing Industrial Participation Program opportunities to F-35 Partner Nations on a best-value basis.
“This means Australian businesses, like Collins Aerospace Australia, have been able to establish themselves as critical supply partners in the global program.
“The [Australian] Government will continue to champion and support innovative Australian companies to win work in the global F-35 Program.”
Minister for Defence Industry Melissa Price said the increase in value was due to the outstanding opportunities in the Program for Australian companies to compete for work.
“Once again Australian industry continues to perform beyond expectations as part of the global F-35 Program,” Minister Price said.
“This excellent performance has led to the increased employment of Australian workers and Australian industry, which is set to grow as the F-35 capability matures worldwide.
“The Government is building an Australian defence industry that has the capability, posture and resilience to help meet Australia’s defence needs.
“It will also boost the local economy as we recover from the economic recession caused by COVID-19.”
(ends)