Australian Businesses Share In Record $2.7 Billion of Contracts In F-35 Program

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Dec. 9, 2020)

A pair of Royal Australian Air Force F-35A aircraft (A35-015 and A35-024) fly in formation along the Newcastle region coastline during Exercise Lightning Storm. (RAAF photo)

The [Australian] Government is continuing to back Australian industry through the global F-35 Program, with more than 50 Australian companies sharing in $2.7 billion in contracts.



The Program is delivering the fifth-generation Joint Strike Fighter to the Royal Australian Air Force, providing a major boost to Australia’s air combat capability.



Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC said the Program demonstrates the Morrison Government’s commitment to backing Australian industry and supporting Australian jobs.



“The F-35s are the most advanced, multi-role stealth fighter in the world which will deliver next generation capability benefits for our Air Force,” Minister Reynolds said.



“Australian companies have already shared in $2.7 billion in contracts for this Program. This is a testament to this Government’s commitment to maximising opportunities for Australian industry.



“It was only in February 2018 that these companies achieved their first $1 billion contract milestone.



“Australia’s early involvement in the F-35 Program offered local industry outstanding opportunities to participate in the Program from the outset, which has led to this incredible achievement earlier than anticipated.



“I thank Prime Contractors, Lockheed Martin and Pratt & Whitney, for their commitment to providing Industrial Participation Program opportunities to F-35 Partner Nations on a best-value basis.



“This means Australian businesses, like Collins Aerospace Australia, have been able to establish themselves as critical supply partners in the global program.



“The [Australian] Government will continue to champion and support innovative Australian companies to win work in the global F-35 Program.”



Minister for Defence Industry Melissa Price said the increase in value was due to the outstanding opportunities in the Program for Australian companies to compete for work.



“Once again Australian industry continues to perform beyond expectations as part of the global F-35 Program,” Minister Price said.



“This excellent performance has led to the increased employment of Australian workers and Australian industry, which is set to grow as the F-35 capability matures worldwide.



“The Government is building an Australian defence industry that has the capability, posture and resilience to help meet Australia’s defence needs.



“It will also boost the local economy as we recover from the economic recession caused by COVID-19.”



(ends)



Backing Australian Business Through New F-35 Industry Support Program

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Dec. 9, 2020)



The [Australian] Government has launched a new industry support program to assist Australian companies in becoming established in the sustainment phase of the global F-35 Program.



Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC announced the Joint Strike Fighter – Industry Support Program (JSF-ISP) today, with $4 million initially available in grant funding to establish the program. As the F-35 program progresses, options to extend this funding will be explored.



“The JSF-ISP sustainment opportunity will support Australian companies that have been successfully appointed by the United States Department of Defense for component repair capability as part of the F-35 Global Support Solution,” Minister Reynolds said.



“The JSF-ISP is another example of the Government’s commitment to building a robust sovereign defence industry capability through our $270 billion investment.



“This will not only create jobs for Australians, but will deliver more opportunities for Australians small businesses to export their capabilities overseas,” Minister Reynolds said.



Minister for Defence Industry, Melissa Price, said grants would help companies become established in the F-35 production and supply chain.



“Since July 2011, the New Air Combat Capability – Industry Support Program has awarded 46 grants worth more than $21 million to 25 Australian companies,” Minister Price said.



“This investment has helped more than 50 Australian companies win contracts worth over AU$2.7 billion as part of the F-35 Program to date.



“The JSF-ISP has been developed to help keep Australian industry competitive within the global market, as F-35 Program contracts are awarded on a ‘best-value’ basis.”



JSF-ISP Grant application and Sustainment guidelines can be found at: https://www.grants.gov.au/



-ends-



