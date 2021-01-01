Lockheed Martin Australia Awarded F-35 Training Support Services Contract

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Dec. 9, 2020)

The [Australian] Government is backing Australian industry and supporting Australian jobs through the global F-35A Program with the signing of a sovereign Training Support Services contract with Lockheed Martin Australia (LMA).



Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC welcomed the win for Australian defence industry, in what is another example of a unique Australian sustainment contract.



“This contract is valued at up to $100 million over a term of up to five years, and will see more than 70 ADF personnel locally employed at RAAF Bases Williamtown and Tindal,” Minister Reynolds said.



“The agreement includes the operation and maintenance support for six F-35A Full Mission Simulators at RAAF Base Williamtown.



“There are plans to install four more simulators at RAAF Base Tindal in 2021, which would also be included under the support arrangements.



“The simulators at RAAF Bases Williamtown and Tindal have the ability to be networked together and share mission data to greatly enhance training.”



This milestone coincides with the RAAF’s withdrawal from pilot training arrangements at Luke Air Force Base in the United States, bringing training arrangements back to Australia.



Minister for Defence Industry, Melissa Price said Defence had already trained nine Australian pilots in the existing four simulators at the RAAF Base Williamtown Integrated Training Centre during 2020.



Minister Price said this had coincided with Defence also delivering training to maintenance and support experts.



“Training has been delivered to more than 350 maintenance and support personnel in the Integrated Training Centre to date,” Minister Price said.



“This agreement will see Australian industry training RAAF pilots and maintainers to operate and maintain Australia’s F-35A to their fullest capability.



“With the six simulators in place by end 2020, all initial Australian F-35A pilot training will occur through the RAAF Base Williamtown Integrated Training Centre.”



