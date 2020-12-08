The President of the Republic Announces the Choice of Nuclear Propulsion for the Future Aircraft Carrier of the French Navy

(Source: French Armed Forces Ministry; issued Dec. 8, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

France’s future aircraft carrier, intended to replace the Charles de Gaulle from 2038, will displace about 75,000 tonnes to accommodate about 30 FCAS fighters, and will be nuclear-powered. Interestingly, building a sister ship has not been ruled out. (NG image)

PARIS --- While visiting the Framatome site in Le Creusot, the President of the Republic on Tuesday December 8 announced his decision to equip the future Army aircraft carrier with nuclear propulsion.



This choice closes the study phase of the various architectural and propulsion hypotheses of the new generation aircraft carrier. Implementation of the plans will continue until 2025, when construction work on the building will begin. After two years of sea trials, it will be fully operational in 2038.



The aircraft carrier is an essential tool for our sovereignty. A combat vessel, symbol of power and testimony to our capacity for action, it carries the voice of France in all the seas of the world.



The future aircraft carrier will be more powerful than the current aircraft carrier. Displacing around 75,000 tonnes, it will measure in the order of 300 meters long and 80 meters wide. With a speed of 27 knots, or 50 km/h, it will be able to carry electromagnetic catapults and around thirty new-generation "SCAF" fighter jets. Its crew will consist of around 2,000 sailors.



The choice of nuclear propulsion will allow the aircraft carrier to gain autonomy, since its refueling needs will be limited. It also increases its availability, insofar as technical shutdowns will only occur every 10 years compared to 7 to 8 years today. Finally, this decision makes it possible to preserve the skills of our nuclear industrial sector.



The development and construction of the aircraft carrier will support 2,100 jobs: 400 people will be in charge of the hull at Saint-Nazaire, 1,400 people will work for Naval Group and its partners, and 300 people will be employed on the nuclear propulsion. These jobs will be distributed mainly between the Pays de la Loire, Brittany and the South of France regions.



Additional information



1. How much will such a project cost?

This is of primary importance. The Porte-Avions de Nouvelle Génération (New-Generation Aircraft Carrier, or PANG) is a project that will cost several billion euros. The figure that I can you give with precision today is that the design and development of the ship and its propulsion, which will occupy us until 2025, will cost 900 million euros, or about 117 million euros per year beginning next year. This amount covers continuing detailed design studies for both the aircraft carrier and its propulsion system.



Concretely, it is a question of designing the detailed platform, including the integration of catapults, the nuclear boilers, and to define the combat system. The development phase will be completed by the end of 2025, and we will then order the construction of the ship.



A nuclear aircraft carrier is certainly, when purchased, more expensive than a conventional aircraft carrier. But when you look at the "full" cost of an aircraft carrier throughout its lifespan, that is to say by integrating the fuel (or fuel, depending on), the cost of two modes of propulsion is quite similar.



2. What have we been doing for two years?

In October 2018 (during the previous edition of the Euronaval show), the Minister of the Armed Forces announced the launch of the initial studies for the renewal of our aircraft carrier. It is to prepare the replacement of the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, which should be withdrawn from service in 2038. We therefore need a new aircraft carrier that will go to sea two years earlier, i.e. in 2036, to allow time to carry out the trials so as to have an operational carrier in 2038.



Over the past two years, a lot of work has been done. The Ministry of the Armed Forces and industry have carried out many studies. It was about considering possible architectures of the ship that will replace our aircraft carrier, and then it was about deciding its large dimensions, to define the size of the aviation group, and to determine the type of propulsion.



3. What will this PANG look like?

Its main characteristics will be as follows: a displacement of about 75 000 tonnes for a length of around 300 meters, and a maximum speed of 27 knots, or nearly 50 km / h.

To launch and recover its aircraft, it will be equipped with electromagnetic catapults and new-generation arresting gear, and will embark around thirty new-generation SCAF fighters. The crew will consist of around 2,000 sailors (air group included).



4. How will it be propelled?

Regarding its propulsion, the president announced a clear choice: it will be nuclear powered. This choice is finally logical, as nuclear propulsion has a number of advantages over conventional propulsion: endurance (it is not necessary to refuel the aircraft carrier, except for aviation fuel), the excellent availability of a nuclear-powered ship and, finally – and this is a major consideration - the sustainability of the nuclear sector, both in the Navy and in our industry.

This project will contribute to French excellence in this area, in a context where we need to maintain our know-how because our deterrence needs it. The development of Barracuda is behind us, the third-generation SSBN (SNLE 3G) is coming soon and, until the third-generation SSN is developed, the aircraft carrier’s propulsion will sustain the nuclear sector.

The aircraft carrier will be equipped with two K22 nuclear reactors, derived from the K15 reactors which power the Charles de Gaulle but providing more power, as each will generate 220 MW compared to 150 MW. This is therefore an ambitious development project, which will help train a new generation of engineers, officers and nuclear technicians.



5. Will catapults make us dependent on the United States?

The United States is our allies, we are part of the same Alliance, and our current aircraft carrier often takes part in coalition operations with them.

We have been using American-supplied catapults for sixty years, since the carriers Foch and Clemenceau, and the loyalty of our Allies have never wavered. It allows us to avoid a specific development, which would not be economically feasible for just a few items.

The use of electromagnetic technology appears to guarantee that the future carrier will be capable of operating any type of future aircraft – from manned fighter or early warning aircraft to light drone. And it will also guarantee that our future carrier will be fully capable of operating with allied aircraft.



6. Can we consider building a second aircraft carrier?

This is not the time to answer that question. This does not mean it should not be asked, because everyone understands that two aircraft carriers guarantee that one will always be available. But we have several years to think about it, while staying capable of providing an optimized response. What matters today is the confirmation of the program to replace the Charles de Gaulle, and that the contours to be at the rendezvous of 2038.



7. Where will this PANG be based and maintained?

Our studies predict that the PANG will be based and maintained in Toulon.



8. How many airplanes will the PANG carry, and which ones?

Our studies have concluded that the aviation group should include about thirty New-Generation Fighters (NGF) which will make up the core of the Future Combat Air System (FCAS), as well as of course the subsystems that will accompany them (drones, etc.) and other on-board aircraft such as the Hawkeye airborne early warning aircraft and helicopters.

As the FCAS is already planned to be larger than the Rafale, this dimensioning guarantees the seamless transition from a Rafale air group to a FCAS air group which will take place during the lifetime of the future aircraft carrier.



(ends)



Naval Group Welcomes the Decision of the President of the French Republic to Launch the Studies of a Future Aircraft Carrier

(Source: Naval Group; issued Dec. 8, 2020)