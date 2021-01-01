Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec. 9, 2020)

Bell Boeing Joint Project Office, Amarillo, Texas, is awarded a $170,438,450 modification (P00035) against previously awarded, fixed-price-incentive-firm-target, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N00019-17-C-0015.



This modification adds scope for the production and delivery of one CMV-22B variation in quantity aircraft for the Navy and exercises options for V-22 Common Configuration Readiness and Modernization (CC-RAM) Lot 4 requirements.



Additionally, this modification provides for planned maintenance interval inspections, repairs, shipping and storage containers and tooling in support of the V-22 CC-RAM program.



Work will be performed in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania (91%); and Fort Worth, Texas (9%), and is expected to be completed in September 2024.



Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $93,510,201; and fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $766,800 will be obligated at the time of award, of which $766,800 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



