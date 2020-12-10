Government Invests in Cutting-Edge Night-Fighting Capability for Defence

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Dec 10, 2020)

The Australian Defence Force (ADF) will soon be equipped with new cutting-edge, night-fighting capability through a $173 million investment by the Government.



More than 5,500 cutting-edge helmet-mounted fused night vision systems will be delivered to the ADF, combining image intensification (night vision) with thermal imaging to improve visibility and target detection in low or no light situations.



Missions Systems Australia has been awarded the contract to deliver the capability which is expected to be rolled out by 2023.



Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Linda Reynolds CSC said the equipment will ensure Australian soldiers are better equipped to fight and win in all conditions.



“The new fused night vision systems will provide greater survivability to our ADF personnel through increased situational awareness and the ability to detect movement at greater distances,” Minister Reynolds said.



“The fused night vision system will also allow augmented reality enhancements, including location and navigation data in the heads-up display.



“Today’s announcement is part of the Government’s $270 billion investment in defence capability over the next decade which is delivering vital capability for the ADF.”



Mission Systems Australia is an Australian subsidiary company with 150 employees nationally, and maintenance and distribution facilities around Australia.



-ends-



