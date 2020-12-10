Russia Conducts Large Exercise of its Strategic Nuclear Forces
(Source: Xinhua; issued December 10, 2020)
MOSCOW --- An exercise of Russia's strategic nuclear forces was held Wednesday under the leadership of the supreme commander-in-chief of the Russian Armed Forces, Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
The exercise included the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile as well as strategic bombers that fired missiles at test targets, the ministry's Zvezda broadcasting service said.
The drill involved the Yars intercontinental ballistic missile that was launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in Russia's northern Arkhangelsk region and a ballistic missile that was launched from a nuclear submarine in the Barents Sea, it added.
The Tu-160 and Tu-95MS strategic bombers fired high-precision long-range cruise missiles, the Zvezda said.
Land-based, sea-based and air-based components of Russia's strategic nuclear forces were involved in the exercise, it added.
The Russian Armed Forces Conducted Training on the Control of Strategic Offensive Forces
(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Dec 09, 2020)
On December 9, in accordance with the Training Plan of the Russian Armed Forces, under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, a training was held on the control of strategic offensive forces.
The forces and means of the ground, naval and aviation components of Russia's strategic nuclear forces were involved in the exercise.
In the course of the event, practical actions were practiced for crews of launchers of the Strategic Missile Forces, crews of strategic missile carriers of long-range aviation of the Aerospace Forces and a nuclear missile submarine of the Northern Fleet.
Combat training launches of an intercontinental ballistic missile, a ballistic missile of a submarine, high-precision long-range air-launched cruise missiles were carried out from the Plesetsk State Test Cosmodrome, from the Barents Sea, as well as by Tu-160 and Tu-95MS aircraft from Engels and Ukrainka airfields.
Training strikes of strategic weapons were carried out at the Kura and Pemboy training grounds.
Objectives of the exercises were fulfilled.
