FMV Signs Contract for Integrated Sensor and Control System Air Defense

(Source: Swedish Defense Materiel Agency, FMV; issued Dec 09, 2020)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The order that FMV awarded today includes new mobile radar stations and upgrading of existing radar systems. It also includes new command systems and integration of both new and existing air defense systems. The order value is approximately SEK 2.1 billion and the contract is valid for 2020-2025.



Today's contract and ordering of sensor and command systems is an important step towards the new air defense for the defense of Sweden that is taking shape.



“With the functions that this provides, Sweden's defense against enemy air attacks will be very strong. I am glad that with this we can be involved and contribute to raising the Swedish defense capability,” says Mikael Frisell, Head of Army Equipment at FMV.



The new mobile radar stations, with different mast lengths, are an important part of the contract that FMV has signed with Saab. The radar stations will support target data for both Air Defense System 103 (Patriot) and Fire Unit 98 (VL IRIS-T). The combination of advanced radar and powerful fire units creates the ability to detect and combat low-flying threats such as cruise missiles.



The management system that FMV is now acquiring for the Armed Forces is further based on a development work that has been carried out in the FMV project Air Force Response Capability.



The command system ensures integration between Luftvärnssystem 103 and other parts of the air defense as part of the entire Swedish Air Force. This is done through integration of data links such as Link16 and JREAP-C for air position information, and also via voice and text connections for, among other things, orders and reports.



Saab Receives Order for an Integrated Ground Based Air Defence Solution for Sweden

(Source: Saab; issued Dec. 9, 2020)

Saab today signed a contract with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration and received an order for an integrated sensor and command and control system for use with ground-based air defence. The order value is approximately 2.1 billion SEK (approx. $250 million) and the contract period is 2020-2025.



The order includes a number of Saab’s multifunctional radar Giraffe 4A and upgrades of the Swedish Armed Forces’ existing Giraffe AMB surface radars. Saab will also update existing and deliver additional command and control systems, as well as provide extensive integration of the air defence battalions’ fire units.



"Together with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration and the Swedish Armed Forces, we have created a comprehensive world-class solution that integrates the sensors, command and control systems and fire units in the ground-based air defence system. This is an important order for Saab and we are proud to deliver a central part of Sweden’s defence capability", says Anders Carp, deputy CEO of Saab and head of business area Surveillance.



Saab will carry out the work in Gothenburg, Järfälla, Arboga and Halmstad in Sweden.





