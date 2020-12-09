KMW Renews Dutch Fennek Fleet

(Source: Krauss Maffei Wegmann; issued Dec. 9, 2020)

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann and Dutch companies will design and implement the mid-life update of the Dutch Army’s fleet of Fennek armored scout vehicles, allowing them to remain in service until 2034. (Dutch Army photo)

Vanmiddag ondertekende @ariejandewaard en @KM_GmbH het contract voor de Midlife-Update Fennek. Het contract bevat zowel het ontwerp als de uitvoering van de MLU. Het doel van het project is 322/344 voertuigen van @landmacht inzetbaar houden tot aan einde levensduur (2034). pic.twitter.com/MLTPvuxLtZ — Defensie Materieel Organisatie (@Defensie_DMO) December 9, 2020

MUNICH / THE HAGUE --- Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) and the Dutch procurement agency DMO (Defence Materiel Organisation) have signed a contract for the upgrading of 322 Fennek vehicles.The MLU (Mid Life Update) order has a volume of over EUR 300 million and includes among others the integration of new observation and reconnaissance systems (BAA II NDL) and the integration of the C4I command and control system.The work is to be carried out at KMW in Germany as well as in the Netherlands, at the partner companies Van Halteren Defence and Nedinsco in cooperation with the army’s Material Stock Logistic Command (MatLogCo).Delivery of the upgraded Fennek systems will begin in 2021 and is expected to be completed in 2027.The Fennek is a binational project between Germany and the Netherlands. There are other variants in addition to the Fennek recon vehicles, ranging from an engineering vehicle to an anti-tank version and even one for high-mobility anti-aircraft defence. What they all have in common is a high off-road ability thanks to the special drive concept and robust chassis design.Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, a member of the German-French defense technology group KNDS, leads the European market for highly protected wheeled and tracked vehicles. At locations in Germany, Brazil, Greece, Mexico, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the USA more than 4.000 employees develop, manufacture and support a product portfolio ranging from air-transportable, highly protected wheeled vehicles through reconnaissance, anti-aircraft and artillery systems to main battle tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and bridge-laying systems.-ends-