Egypt's Sisi Meets CEOs of Dassault Aviation, Naval Group in Paris

(Source: Ahram Online; posted Dec. 09, 2020)

France gave Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi the red-carpet treatment during his four-day state visit, and met the CEOs of Airbus, Dassault Aviation and Naval Group to discuss further cooperation, implying new arms deals may follow. (Egyptian Presidency photo)

PARIS --- Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi met on Wednesday with Eric Trappier, the CEO of Dassault Aviation — manufacturer of Rafale fighter jets — in Paris to discuss ways of bolstering cooperation.



According to the Egyptian Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady, the meeting tackled aspects of cooperation with the French company, given its well-established experiences in military industries and the latest technological and technical systems.



Trappier expressed his pride in Dassault Aviation’s long-standing cooperation with Egypt in the fields of security and defence, according to Rady.



He also said his company is keen on pursuing and reinforcing cooperation to support the "balanced and rational role" Egypt is playing in the interest of regional stability and security, as well as to support its "leading role", in light of international efforts, in combating terrorism.



During the meeting, President El-Sisi highlighted the "huge" challenges facing the region, which he said requires utilising the latest technological systems in the field of security and defence equipment.



"This is the strategic approach to which Egypt adheres to in order to maintain its security, territorial integrity, borders, people’s capabilities, and the stability and security of the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East," El-Sisi added.



Earlier today, El-Sisi met with France's Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and Pierre-Eric Pommellet, the CEO of France's Naval Group — a European leader in naval defence and shipbuilding.



El-Sisi flew to Paris on Sunday. In the last two days, he has met with French President Emmanuel Macron, France's defence and foreign ministers, the mayor of Paris, and other officials and businessmen.



Egypt's Sisi, France's Naval Group Discuss Bolstering Cooperation

(Source: Ahram Online; posted Dec. 09, 2020)

Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi met on Wednesday with Pierre-Eric Pommellet, the CEO of France's Naval Group, a European leader in naval defence and shipbuilding, as part of the president's visit to Paris.



Pommellet expressed his company's desire to boost cooperation with Egypt, being a significant partner for the group worldwide, Egyptian Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said.



The company's CEO lauded the capabilities of Egypt's naval force that operated state-of-the-art marine units manufactured by the company efficiently and in record time.



El-Sisi expressed his appreciation of the ongoing cooperation with the French company, saying the military units manufactured by the group have further developed the Egyptian naval fleet.



El-Sisi flew to Paris on Sunday. During the visit, he met with French President Emmanuel Macro, France's defence and foreign ministers, the mayor of Paris and other officials and businessmen.



Egypt's Sisi Discusses Cooperation with Airbus Group CEO in Paris

(Source: Ahram Online; posted Dec. 08, 2020)

PARIS --- Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi and Airbus Group CEO Guillaume Faury discussed cooperation between Egypt and the company on Tuesday at Faury’s residence in Paris, the Egyptian presidency said.



El-Sisi and Faury discussed boosting cooperation with Airbus, which has extensive experiences in the field of aviation and military and defence industries.



The president expressed Egypt's aspiration to continue cooperation with Airbus given its great experience and capabilities in this regard.



Faury said that Airbus is keen to cooperate with Egypt and meet its needs in the field of the company's industries.



El-Sisi started an official visit to Paris on Sunday, during which he met with French President Emmanuel Macron and France's defence and foreign ministers, as well as the mayor of Paris and other officials and businessmen.



