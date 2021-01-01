Navy Large Surface Combatant (LSC) Program: Background and Issues for Congress

(Source: Congressional Research Service; issued Dec. 9, 2020)

The Navy’s Large Surface Combatant (LSC) program envisages procuring a class of next-generation cruisers or destroyers to replace the Navy’s aging Ticonderoga (CG-47) class Aegis cruisers.The Navy wants to procure the first LSC around FY2028, although that date could change. The Navy’s proposed FY2021 budget requests $46.5 million in research and development (R&D) funding for the LSC program in one R&D line item and some additional funding for the program in another R&D line item.The issue for Congress is whether to approve, reject, or modify the Navy’s FY2021 funding request and emerging acquisition strategy for the program. Congress’s decisions on this issue could affect future Navy capabilities and funding requirements and the U.S. shipbuilding industrial base.-ends-