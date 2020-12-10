Large Anti-Submarine Ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov Completes a Long Voyage and Arrives in Severomorsk

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Dec 10, 2020)

Today the large anti-submarine ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov completed the tasks of the long-range cruise and arrived at the main base of the Northern Fleet - Severomorsk city. The medium sea tanker Akademik Pashin and the rescue tugboat Altai returned with her.



At the final stage of the cruise in the Norwegian and Barents Seas, the anti-submarine search Vice-Admiral Kulakov practised a passing search for submarines using hydro-acoustic weapons.



The commander of the Northern Fleet, Vice Admiral Alexander Moiseev, congratulated the sailors on their return from a long voyage. He noted that the Vice-Admiral Kulakov is one of the most active participants in long-distance cruises to various regions of the World Ocean - not only to southern latitudes but also to the Arctic. The fleet commander stressed that all the tasks assigned to the crew were fulfilled with dignity.



The long voyage of the large anti-submarine ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov lasted more than five months. At its first stage, the crew took part in the Main Naval Parade at the Kronstadt roadstead in the Gulf of Finland, and then in the inter-fleet exercise in the Baltic and the North Sea.



From August to November, the Vice-Admiral Kulakov operated in the Mediterranean Sea. There it conducted more than 10 exercises to search for submarines, including in cooperation with other ships of the Russian Navy.



Upon their return from the Mediterranean Sea, the servicemen completed their assigned tasks in the North Sea and in the Atlantic northwest of the British Isles.



In total, during the voyage, Vice-Admiral Kulakov covered more than 30 thousand nautical miles and made business calls to Algeria, Greece, Cyprus and Syria.



The voyage took place under the flag of the chief of staff of the antisubmarine ships brigade of the Northern Fleet, Captain 1st Rank Stanislav Varik, who during the voyage was appointed commander of this formation.



-ends-



