Massive Type 31 Frigate Building Hall Unveiled in Rosyth

With an eye to reassuring Scotland’s politicians and population, the UK Ministry of Defence and the Royal Navy have touted the construction there of a new final assembly hall for the future Type 31 frigates as an event of the greatest significance, meriting fully four press releases. (Babcock photo)

A vast building hall for the Royal Navy’s next-generation Type 31 frigates has been unveiled in Rosyth.



A vast building hall for the Royal Navy’s Type 31 frigates has been welcomed by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace as a major milestone in building the next-generation frigates.



Type 31s, which are being built by Babcock in Roysth, will be the beating heart of the Royal Navy’s surface fleet, deterring aggression and supporting the UK’s national interests across the world.



At 147 metres long, the new hall can comfortably fit three Olympic size swimming pools, and the 30 metre high ‘megadoors’ can accommodate two vessels being assembled at the same time side by side.



The unveiling of the module hall follows the substantial £16.5 billion settlement for defence over the next four years that will modernise the armed forces, reinvigorate the shipbuilding industry and bring jobs and prosperity to every part of the UK.



Speaking virtually at the opening ceremony of Babcock’s mammoth module hall in Rosyth, the Defence Secretary said:



“Defence underpins a wealth of jobs and investment across the entire United Kingdom. Babcock’s ‘frigate factory’ in Rosyth demonstrates the huge footprint of prosperity that defence brings.



“This vast industrial facility will see Scottish shipbuilders build our latest warships to take pride of place in the Royal Navy fleet.”



Robertson was awarded a £31.5 million contract by Babcock to build the module hall. This project maintained 100 jobs, created five new full-time roles at Robertson and supported a further 100 positions throughout Robertson’s supply chain. The company has also committed significant orders to local Scottish suppliers for the assembly hall build.



Ground-breaking for the new hall commenced in April 2020. The steel structures are now in place in preparation for ship assembly, which will commence in 2021.



Learning lessons from previous programmes to reinvigorate the shipbuilding capabilities at Rosyth, the new hall has state-of-the art manufacturing facilities and new digital systems as well as gantry stair access inside the structure to remove the need for scaffolding. This means personnel will be able to safely access the vessels without leaving the building.



The Type 31 programme employs more than 1,250 people across the UK, which will create a legacy of infrastructure, innovation and skills for the shipbuilding sector. Off the back of the programme, Babcock have also jumpstarted a further 150 apprentice roles to set the sector up for success in the next generation.



Red Letter Day for Royal Navy in Scotland

Marked by construction of a building hall for the next-generation Type 31 frigates and naming of the fifth Clyde-bound Astute Class submarine Anson



Anson will eventually join her sister boats HMS Astute, HMS Ambush and HMS Artful, already in service, at HM Naval Base Clyde. Together they will contributing to operations and supporting the Scots-based Continuous at Sea Deterrent. HMS Audacious, the fourth of class, left Barrow earlier this year and is currently undergoing sea trials. Boats six and seven – Agamemnon and Agincourt – are in construction at the Barrow shipyard by BAE Systems.



Advanced nuclear technology means the Astute Class submarines never need to be refuelled. The extremely capable boats can circumnavigate the world without surfacing and are limited only by the amount of food that can be stored and the endurance of the crew. The submarines manufacture their own oxygen and fresh water from the ocean.



The last HMS Anson (1942-1951) was a King George V-class battleship, which saw active service in World War Two. All eight Anson vessels have been named after an Admiral of the Fleet, George Anson (1697-1762), who commanded at the first battle of Cape Finisterre and was First Lord of the Admiralty during the ‘7 Years War’.



Huge Type 31 ‘Frigate Factory’ Unveiled in Rosyth

The defence firm also announced that it has placed an order for PEMA welding and production panel lines to support the automation of shipbuilding.



Additionally, three new panel lines, a cornerstone of Babcock’s digital transformation at Rosyth, will make the manufacturing process significantly more efficient.



Work has already started on the refurbishment and extension of the existing manufacturing bay which will house the panel lines.



Babcock Invests In Technically Advanced Shipbuilding Facility

This is part of a £55 million investment programme currently underway on the site, on top of a further £100 million that has been invested over the last decade, ensuring Rosyth's shipbuilding capability and capacity can be optimised to support further opportunities, with state of the art engineering infrastructure and digital innovation at its heart.



The Assembly Hall will initially be used for the Type 31 general purpose frigate programme and provides a modern, future-ready facility designed to assemble two vessels side by side. Free from weather disruption, the facility will enable productivity gains due to improved access and digital connectivity.



Advancements inside the Assembly Hall include the use of handheld devices that will underpin the efficient flow of materials with lean thinking applied to all aspects of the build and operations. Gantry stair access inside the structure also removes the need for traditional scaffolding, enabling safe access to the vessels without leaving the building.



Additionally, three new panel lines, a cornerstone of Babcock's digital transformation at Rosyth, will create significant efficiencies in the manufacturing process. Work has already started on the refurbishment and extension of the existing manufacturing bay which will house the panel lines.



Each PEMA production line is based on modern shipbuilding technology that enables Babcock to raise its level of automation. PEMA Thin plate panel line is equipped with the latest technologies, such as plate edge milling and robotic welding which enable high-quality production of various panel types. PEMA T-beam fabrication line is designed to make straight T-beams without any additional straightening processes.



