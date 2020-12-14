Thales and Army Headquarters to Jointly Develop Close Combat Family of Weapons

Thales and Army Headquarters have started jointly researching, developing and designing the next generation Close Combat Family of Weapons.



To support Army’s emerging requirements this will include the next generation close combatant assault rifle, light machine gun and associated ammunition.



Supporting Army’s strategy to establish and maintain a capability edge for the dismounted combat capability, the joint research and development program will focus on new, disruptive technologies to radically advance the relationship between soldiers and small arms, ensuring Australian soldiers are equipped to anticipate and defend against emerging threats.



The research and development program will include Thales’s existing extensive Australian supply chain, new SMEs, and its network of research organisations.



The project will develop a range of working level prototypes over the next 3 years whilst examining all aspects of a weapon system, including the performance and terminal effects of ammunition.



Thales Australia has recently announced it will double the size of its Small Arms Research & Development team in Lithgow as it anticipates the future technology requirements of a more digitised battlespace for the Australian Defence Force (ADF), and maximise the benefit of new manufacturing processes, novel materials and AI.



“This is an exciting initiative with one of our existing industry partners. As we seek to evolve the soldier combat system, the lethality component is a critical sub system. There are many challenges to ensure we have a capability edge over current and emerging threats, and the Australian Army welcomes the opportunity to explore some emerging disruptive technologies associated with complete weapon system design.”

Colonel Stuart Davies, Director Dismounted Combat Program, Army Headquarters



“We are committed to maintaining the capability advantage of the Australian Army as rapid advances in digital technology bring increasing threats as well as new capabilities.”

Graham Evenden, Director Soldier Weapon Systems





