Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec 11, 2020)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $68,162,655 modification (P00023) to cost-plus-incentive-fee order N00019-19-F-2474 against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-14-G-0020.



This modification adds scope to procure additional Technical Refresh 3 (TR3) test assets to allow for test laboratory upgrades and for test aircraft modifications. This modification will result in the procurement and delivery of TR3 system laboratory and flight test assets for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and non-Department of Defense (DOD) participants.



Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida (98%); and Fort Worth, Texas (2%), and is expected to be completed in March 2023.



Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount of $21,000,000; fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,000,000; and non-DOD participant funds in the amount of $881,107 will be obligated at time of award, $21,000,000 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.







-- Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $36,547,389 modification (P00037) to previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract N00019-18-C-1048.



This modification adds scope to provide additional intermediate level maintenance capabilities in support of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter for the Navy and the Marine Corps.



Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (30.8%); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (30.1%); El Segundo, California (25.5%); Fort Worth, Texas (9.1%); Grand Rapids, Michigan (2.6%); and Endicott, New York (1.9%), and is expected to be completed in October 2023.



Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $36,547,389, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



