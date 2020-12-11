Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec 11, 2020)

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded a $109,155,844 firm-fixed-price order (N61340-21-F-0002) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0002 to procure P-8A training systems for the government of New Zealand.



This order procures one Operational Flight Trainer (OFT) with one OFT Brief/Debrief Station (BDS); one Weapons Tactics Trainers (WTTs) with one WTT BDS; one 10-seat flight management systems trainer electronic classroom; one 10-seat mission systems desktop trainer electronic classroom; one training system support center; one scenario generation station; one virtual maintenance trainer; one maintenance support cabinet; and one 10-seat maintenance electronic classroom.



Additionally, this order provides for software, books and other publications, contracts, logistics, engineering and management technical assistance required for the development, production, test and in-country delivery, installation and inspection of the training systems.



Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri (36%); Tampa, Florida (23%); Long Island, New York (12%); Ohakea, New Zealand (10%); San Francisco, California (8%); Huntington Beach, California (5%); Seattle, Washington (3%); and Jacksonville, Florida (3%), and is expected to be completed in January 2024.



Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $109,155,844 will be obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Warfare Center, Training Systems Division, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity.



