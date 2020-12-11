Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec 11, 2020)

General Atomics Inc., Poway, California, has been awarded a $305,188,639 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Reaper (MQ-9) contractor logistics support.



This contract provides for program management, contractor filed service representative support, depot repair, depot maintenance, sustaining engineering support, supply and logistics support, configuration management, tech data maintenance, software maintenance and inventory control point/warehouse support for the MQ- 9.



Work will be performed in Poway, California, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2022.



This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $65,406,872 are being obligated at the time of award.



The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8577-21-C-0001).



-ends-



