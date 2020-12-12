Russia Reports Successful Test of Submarine-Launched Bulava ICBMs

(Source: Radio Free Europe/ Radio Liberty; issued Dec 12, 2020)

Russia has successfully conducted a test-firing of four intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), the country's Defense Ministry has said.The ministry said on December 12 that the Vladimir Monomakh strategic nuclear submarine launched four Bulava ICBMs from an underwater position in the Sea of Okhotsk, off Russia's Far East coast.According to the report, all the dummy warheads hit their targets in the Arkhangelsk region some 5,500 kilometers away.Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the test-firing was the final event of large-scale exercises of Russia's strategic nuclear forces that began on December 9.The exercises included the launch of a ground-based ICBM and the test-firing of cruise missiles from Tu-160 and Tu-95 strategic bombers.(ends)

The Frigate Admiral Gorshkov Performed Another Test Firing with a Hypersonic Missile Zircon in the White Sea

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Dec 11, 2020)

Another test launch of the Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile took place in the White Sea. The missile launched by the Admiral Gorshkov frigate has hit a ground target placed more than 350 km away from the launch spot

Today, the frigate of Project 22350, Admiral of the Soviet Union Fleet Gorshkov, fired a Zircon hypersonic cruise missile from the White Sea at a coastal target located at the Chizha training ground in the Arkhangelsk region.Missile firing was carried out as part of testing new types of weapons.According to objective control data, the cruise missile successfully hit a coastal target located at a distance of over 350 km. The rocket flight speed was more than 8 Mach.The closure of the shooting area was ensured by the forces of the White Sea Naval Base of the Northern Fleet.Test firing of the Zircon hypersonic cruise missile by the frigate Admiral of the Soviet Union Fleet Gorshkov was carried out in early October and November this year. All shootings were considered successful.The frigate Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov is one of the most modern ships of the Northern Fleet. It was built at the Severnaya Verf shipyard in St. Petersburg and entered the fleet in July 2018. Successfully completed the tasks of several exercises and circumnavigation.Project 22350 frigates are multifunctional warships capable of effectively fighting surface, air and underwater adversaries, as well as striking land and coastal targets at a distance of over 1.5 thousand kilometers.-ends-