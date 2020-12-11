Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec 11, 2020)

The first US Air Force F-16 fighter upgraded to Post Block standard launched for the first time an AIM-120 AMRAAM missile utilizing the new APG-83 AESA radar over the Gulf of Mexico near Eglin AFB, Florida. (USAF photo)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a ceiling $900,000,000 firm-fixed-price, time-and-materials, over-and-above, cost-reimbursement contract to stand up a continental U.S.-based contractor facility to perform depot-level maintenance and aircraft modification services in support of the F-16 aircraft.



Support will include all aircraft modifications, unplanned drop-in maintenance, time compliance technical orders, scheduled inspections and contract field team support.



This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and four offers were received.



Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,402,952 are being obligated at the time of award.



The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8232-21-D-0005).



Air Force Awards Multi-Million Dollar Contract for F-16 Depot

(Source: US Air Force F-16 Program Office; issued Dec. 11, 2020)

The Air Force’s F-16 System Program Office within the Fighters and Advanced Aircraft Directorate has awarded a $900 million F-16 Continental United States (CONUS) Depot contract to Lockheed Martin Aeronautics.



Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, with twelve dock spaces in their Lockheed Martin Greenville Operations facility located in Greenville, S.C., will provide depot level maintenance and modernization support, establishing the first ever U.S. based F-16 industry depot to support the government-owned depot facilities. There are currently two overseas F-16 contract depots, one in Europe and the other in the Pacific.



F-16s make up the largest fleet of fighters in the Air Force, approximately 45 percent of the fleet, and will remain a viable weapon system well into the future.



Several funded modernization and structural programs will significantly increase the depot level workload in upcoming years as the priority is to effectively operate the F-16 for decades to come.



The F-16 System Program Office is working closely with the Ogden Air Logistics Complex (OO-ALC) at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, to maximize their government depot capacity. After maximizing the OO-ALC capacity, the F-16 CONUS contract depot will provide the necessary additional capacity to accomplish F-16 repair and modernization efforts.



The CONUS depot has the potential to support the approximately 2,000 F-16’s currently operating in 25 partner nations.



Lockheed Martin Awarded F-16 Depot Sustainment Program

(Source: Lockheed Martin; issued Dec 11, 2020)

GREENVILLE, S.C. --- The U.S. Air Force awarded Lockheed Martin a $900 million contract to provide sustainment support and depot-overflow services for F-16 aircraft.



The contract value is estimated over a total of 10 years and includes depot-level maintenance activities, predefined programmatic work, aircraft modification and unplanned drop-in maintenance. As the F-16 Fighting Falcon’s Original Equipment Manufacturer, Lockheed Martin is uniquely positioned to provide the most comprehensive knowledge of the aircraft and tailored sustainment solutions to optimize the F-16 fleet for greater capability, readiness and performance.



Work on this contract will be performed at the company’s site in Greenville, South Carolina, which is equipped and ready to support F-16 operations for years to come. Lockheed Martin’s team of F-16 experts are on-site and prepared to meet the service’s most challenging problems, partnering between Production and Sustainment operations, giving full life cycle coverage for the F-16.



The F-16 Fighting Falcon offers advanced interoperable capabilities that enhance partnerships with allies across the world. It has been proving its effectiveness for decades and continues to remain the best value among 4th generation jets for its capabilities and affordable lifecycle costs. To date, a total of 4,588 F-16s have been produced and are currently operated by 25 countries.





