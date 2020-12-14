For the First Time the Ministry of Defence Signed Direct Foreign Economic Contracts for Military Goods — Andrii Taran

(Source: Ukraine Ministry of Defence; issued Dec 14, 2020)

Today, for the first time in history, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine concluded direct foreign economic agreements on military goods. The Minister of Defence of Ukraine Andrii Taran has signed a number of defence contracts with Turkish companies. This event took place during the visit of the Turkish delegation led by the President of Defence Industries of the Republic of Turkey İsmail Demir.



According to Andrii Taran, these are projects designed to radically strengthen the combat capabilities of the Ukrainian Navy to increase security in the Black and Azov Sea regions. These are the first concrete agreements within the framework of the recently signed agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of Turkey.



Andrii Taran expressed praise of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi to the members of the Turkish delegation for the prompt steps to implement the agreements reached during his recent visit to Turkey. The Head of State, the Minister said, hopes that the enterprises of the Ukrainian defence complex will receive a powerful impetus for development at the expense of Turkish technologies and investments.



In turn, Ismail Demir stressed that Turkey and Ukraine have many common areas of cooperation in the defence sector. The speed of transition from agreements to practical interaction, he said, inspires hope for its significant mutually beneficial result.



In October, Minister of Defence of Ukraine Andrii Taran and the President of Defence Industries of the Republic of Turkey Ismail Demir signed a Memorandum outlining their intentions to launch and implement joint projects to build warships, unmanned aerial vehicles and all types of turbines.



At the same time, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine Andrii Taran and the Minister of National Defence of the Republic of Turkey Hulusi Akar signed a Framework Military Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of Turkey.



-ends-



