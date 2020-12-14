Littoral Combat Ship 23 (Cooperstown) Completes Acceptance Trials

(Source: Lockheed Martin; issued Dec 14, 2020)

Despite having cut back production of the Littoral Combat Ships when it could no longer ignore the fact they were badly designed, flaw-ridden and operationally useless, the US Navy is forced to take the ships it has ordered, illustrating the danger of multiyear contracts. (LM photo)

MARINETTE, Wis. --- Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) 23, the future USS Cooperstown, completed acceptance trials in Lake Michigan. Trials included a full-power run, maneuverability testing, and surface and air detect-to-engage demonstrations of the ship's combat system. Major systems and features were demonstrated, including aviation support, small boat launch handling and recovery and machinery control and automation.



Now that trials are complete, the ship will undergo final outfitting and fine-tuning before delivery to the U.S. Navy next year. LCS 23 is the 12th Freedom-variant LCS designed and built by the Lockheed Martin-led industry team.



“LCS 23, like other Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ships, delivers unique flexibility and capability to the U.S. Navy,” said Joe DePietro, Lockheed Martin vice president and general manager, Small Combatants and Ship Systems. “Freedom-variant LCS are inherently capable, and they offer 40% reconfigurable hull space to evolve to future U.S. Navy missions. During acceptance trials, LCS 23 proved its maneuverability, automation and core combat capability.”



Unique among combat ships, the focused-mission LCS is designed to support mine countermeasures, anti-submarine and surface warfare missions and is easily adapted to serve future and evolving missions.



“I would like to commend the entire Freedom Team on the successful acceptance trials of LCS 23,” said Jan Allman, CEO of Fincantieri Marinette Marine. “I’m continuously proud of the dedication and perseverance shown by the entire team to provide our customer, the US Navy, with the most agile, capable warship.”





