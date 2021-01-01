Boeing Inspecting 787 Fuselages for Previously Disclosed Defects (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published Dec. 14, 2020)

By Eric M. Johnson

SEATTLE --- Boeing Co quality inspections related to previously disclosed production flaws in its 787 Dreamliner found the same issue in other parts of the jet, the company said on Monday.Boeing said earlier this month that inspections for 787 production flaws were taking longer than expected, hampering the U.S. planemaker’s ability to deliver jets to customers through December.On Monday, Boeing added that inspections of assembled 787 aircraft found that some areas where fuselage segments are joined were potentially not as smooth as required. The engineering specifications at issue are roughly equivalent to the width of a human hair, the company noted.Boeing also said the problem does not pose an imminent safety hazard.-ends-