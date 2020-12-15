Technodinamika Develops Electric Motor to Protect Tropical Helicopters

(Source: Rostec; issued Dec 15, 2020)

The Technodinamika Holding of Rostec State Corporation has developed an electric motor for use in a dust protection device for tropical versions of helicopters. The device was developed as part of the import substitution program and the first prototype has already been submitted for testing.



The electric motor is designed to operate in a dust-protection device that protects the engine from dust and sand when flying at ultra-low altitudes. The device is intended for installation on Mi-38 helicopters and various modifications of the legendary Mi-8, capable of operating in tropical climates and in desert conditions.



“We plan that this technology will replace electric motors of foreign-made dust protection devices. The main customers of such products are African countries, but I am sure that this development will also be in demand in the domestic aviation market and will reduce dependence on imported components”, commented Igor Nasenkov, General Director of the Technodinamika holding.



