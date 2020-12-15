Saab and Rolls-Royce to Research Innovative Propulsion Sensing Technology

(Source: Rolls-Royce plc; issued Dec 15, 2020)

Saab and Rolls-Royce are undertaking a joint research programme into fibre-optic sensing technologies for aerospace propulsion systems.



Fibre-optic sensing technologies have the potential to provide a novel solution that acquires multiple measurements such as strain, pressure and temperature along a single wire. Compared to existing technologies, this low-weight integrated solution could offer higher temperature and accuracy within the harsh operating environment of an engine. Such advanced measurement systems compliment the journey to the Intelligent Engine and enhanced data driven engine services.



Known as Project FibreSense, this collaborative research programme between Rolls-Royce and Saab will develop and demonstrate fibre-optic sensing technology for aerospace propulsion systems.



The research will take place within the Eureka Network projects programme as a joint initiative between the Swedish Innovair and the British Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI).



Eureka is an international co-operation programme supporting collaborative market-oriented research and development projects for innovative products, processes and services. This joint initiative between the UK and Sweden aims to develop project proposals which have strong market potential in these countries and globally.



“We are excited to be working together with Saab on this pioneering project and developing technologies that demonstrate both companies’ position at the forefront of innovation. This initiative builds on the strong collaborative spirit between Saab and Rolls-Royce and we look forward to developing further joint projects in the future” said Alex Zino, EVP Business Development & Future Programmes, Rolls-Royce.



“The collaboration between Rolls-Royce and Saab is a direct result of a series of initiatives towards strengthening Saab’s cooperation with UK industry. We hope that, with the positive outcome of this initial collaboration, we can continue to partner in other areas of technology that are beneficial to our companies,” said Magnus Lewis-Olsson, President Saab UK.



