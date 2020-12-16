Patria AMVXP 8x8 Test Vehicles on the Way to Japan

(Source: Patria; issued Dec 16, 2020)

Finland’s Patria has shipped AMVXP 8x8 wheeled armored vehicles to Japan, where it will be evaluated by the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force under its future Next Wheeled Armored Vehicle program. (Patria photo)

Patria AMVXP8x8 vehicles have now been sent from Finland to Japan for test purposes. These vehicles are part of the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force’s project called the Next Wheeled Armored Vehicle operating under the Japanese Ministry of Defense.



The vehicles will be handed over to the Japanese Ministry of Defense on schedule, and Patria is ready to provide all necessary support to the Japanese in the upcoming tests.



Patria has been selected as one of the competitors for the new 8x8 Wheeled Armored Personnel Carriers (WAPCs) project. The project has progressed to the test phase after which the Japanese Ministry of Defense will evaluate the vehicles.



Patria is confident that Patria AMVXP meets all customer requirements. With a superior mobility and protection, as well as state-of-the-art modularity, performance and reliability, Patria AMVXP is perfect for any operations in any environment. Patria AMV 8x8 family has been contracted for 1 600 vehicles globally.





