China, Russia Extend Agreement on Notifications of Launches of Ballistic Missiles and Space Missile Carriers

(Source： China Military Online; issued Dec 15, 2020)

BEIJING --- Approved by the heads of state of China and Russia, Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held a video conference and signed a Protocol on the extension of the agreement between the Government of the People's Republic of China and the Government of the Russian Federation on notifications of launches of ballistic missiles and space missile carriers on December 15, 2020.



Both sides stressed that the two militaries would like to strengthen practical cooperation on this basis and further enrich the connotation of bilateral relations.



Chinese Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe said that signing of the Protocol is an important symbol of the continued deepening of practical cooperation between the militaries of China and Russia, demonstrates the high level and particularity of China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination in the new era, and will surely promote the further development of the relations between the two countries and the two militaries. It also shows the determination of China and Russia to jointly maintain global strategic stability, injecting positive energy into the maintenance of the international arms control system and world peace and security.



Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu pointed out that the signing of the Protocol will further deepen the comprehensive strategic coordination between the two countries. In the context of the global arms control system being undermined, the two sides continue to strengthen cooperation and coordination in the notifications of launches of ballistic missiles and space missile carriers, which is conducive to the joint maintenance of the global security and strategic stability system.



The Agreement between the Government of the People's Republic of China and the Government of the Russian Federation on Notifications of Launches of Ballistic Missiles and Space Missile Carriers was signed by the two sides on October 13, 2009. The Agreement will expire on December 16, 2020. In accordance with the Protocol signed by the two sides this time, the validity of the Agreement will be extended for another 10 years, and enter into force on December 15,2020.



-ends-



